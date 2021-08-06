Major wreck shuts down LA 74 in Geismar Friday night

GEISMAR - A crash involving three vehicles shut down a highway in Ascension Parish late Friday night.

The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department reported the crash around 9:30 p.m. on LA 74. The highway was closed between L. Landry Road and Chester Diez Road while crews cleared the roadway.

The department said those involved suffered minor to moderate injuries, and all are expected to survive.

The crash is currently under investigation by Louisiana State Police.