71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mail bins hit once again at Millwood Drive postal office

2 hours 8 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, March 28 2022 Mar 28, 2022 March 28, 2022 7:29 PM March 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Once again, blue mailboxes at the Millwood Drive post office were broken into over the weekend and ransacked.

Monday, the boxes were taped up, letting people know not to drop their mail there.

It's a problem that's happened over and over. At least the second time for the Millwood location.

We reached out to USPS, who told us they are aware of the incident. They also had this message for anyone who may have used these blue bins recently.

"If they believe their mail may have been compromised, they should confirm whether their mail made it to the recipient. If it did not, they should follow up with their bank. If their mail was stolen, they should report it to their local police department and to the USPIS."

Trending News

No word on when the blue bins will be usable, but the post office says you can always drop your mail inside.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days