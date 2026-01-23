66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lutcher man sentenced to 25 years following 2020 officer-involved shooting

1 hour 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, January 23 2026 Jan 23, 2026 January 23, 2026 2:46 PM January 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LUTCHER — A Lutcher man was sentenced to 25 years following a 2020 officer-involved shooting in St. James Parish. 

According to Louisiana State Police, two deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office were surveying 41-year-old Edward Young III for illegal drug activity when Young allegedly approached the detectives, holding a handgun.

After the detectives identified themselves, Young allegedly ran through a residential neighborhood while firing multiple shots at the detectives. The detectives returned fire, striking Young in the leg, leading to his capture. 

Trending News

A jury found Young guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer on Thursday. He was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days