66°
Latest Weather Blog
Lutcher man sentenced to 25 years following 2020 officer-involved shooting
LUTCHER — A Lutcher man was sentenced to 25 years following a 2020 officer-involved shooting in St. James Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, two deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office were surveying 41-year-old Edward Young III for illegal drug activity when Young allegedly approached the detectives, holding a handgun.
After the detectives identified themselves, Young allegedly ran through a residential neighborhood while firing multiple shots at the detectives. The detectives returned fire, striking Young in the leg, leading to his capture.
Trending News
A jury found Young guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer on Thursday. He was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: 26-year-old dies after Thursday morning shooting in Airline Highway hotel parking...
-
TikTok finalizes deal to form new American entity
-
Deputies investigating shooting that left one critically injured along Barringer Foreman Road
-
St. Mary deputies: Man suspected of robbing Verdunville store arrested
-
New Orleans teacher, coach arrested on child porn charges now faces additional...