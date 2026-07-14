VIDEO: St. John deputies pull four to safety after car crashes into canal

GARYVILLE - Deputies in St. John the Baptist Parish pulled four people out of a car that crashed into a canal off the interstate.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 1 a.m. along I-10, just before the Spencer Chauvin Memorial Bridge.

Deputies went into the water and used a tool to break the car's windows and rescue the people inside. They received medical care as soon as they reached the shore.

The sheriff's office shared video of deputies spotting the vehicle and preparing to get in the water. Before going into the canal, three deputies removed their vests and the attached body-worn cameras.

State Police is investigating the crash.