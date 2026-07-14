Man charged with murder of federal officer, allegedly killing deputy U.S. Marshal during arrest

ALEXANDRIA — Federal prosecutors have filed a murder charge against the man who allegedly shot and killed a deputy U.S. Marshal during an arrest attempt in Alexandria.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana charged Clarence A. Frazier Jr., 48, of Alexandria. Prosecutors say Frazier shot and killed Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson while law enforcement tried to arrest him after he missed a court date for a sexual battery charge.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson

According to court documents, officers from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service got an arrest warrant for Frazier after he failed to appear in state court. Officers found Frazier at his home, got a search warrant, and then approached the house. They reportedly announced themselves and forced into the home.

Officials say Frazier barricaded himself in his bedroom and fired at them, hitting Hanson. Hanson later died from his injuries. Frazier then stayed in a standoff with law enforcement in his bedroom until he was taken into custody.

The FBI is investigating the case with help from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Frazier was charged with murder of a federal officer. If convicted, he could face life in prison or death.