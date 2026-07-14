Tuesday PM Forecast: less rain in coming days means more heat for Capital Area

Daily downpours will become fewer and farther between in the days ahead. Due to the drier pattern, get ready for a return to the summer sizzle because heat will build and persist straight through the weekend.

Drying Out: far less rain in the days ahead

The Heat Crank-Up: highs well back into the 90s, feels-like 100+

Tropics: no big threats, monitoring eastern Gulf

Tonight & Tomorrow: Windshield wipers and umbrellas will get a rest starting tonight. Skies will clear out after sunset, giving a mostly dry night with lows dropping down into the mid 70s. Wednesday will feature much more sunshine to start the day, and highs will respond by peaking back in the 90s by the afternoon hours. Skies will be partly sunny, and though isolated, pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast; expect many places to miss rain rather than get rain.

Precipitable Water: This is a measure (in inches) of how much moisture is available for showers and thunderstorms. The higher the value, the easier it is for thunderstorms to develop and produce heavy rain. Think of the atmosphere like a giant sponge. Over the last few days, that sponge was completely saturated and dripping wet. Now, a wave of dry air is squeezing that sponge out, leaving it mostly dry. With less moisture in the air for storms to feed on, rain chances will be moving down.

Up Next: Another summertime ridge of high pressure will build into the atmosphere on Thursday and remain a factor in the forecast into early next week. As a reminder, the ridge acts like a giant lid on the atmosphere, causing sinking, warming air and tamping down showers and thunderstorms.

Expect highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday into early next week. Humidity is firmly in place, so expect a coincident climb in feels-like temperatures along with air temperatures. The heat index will climb over 100 degrees every afternoon and some days—especially Friday—could be near advisory levels of 108 degrees. Plan outdoor chores for the early morning hours, and remember to drink plenty of water to keep yourself safe.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.