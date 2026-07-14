Louisiana says prominent redistricting case is over

BATON ROUGE — The state of Louisiana is saying a prominent federal redistricting case is over after the state legislature in its last session passed an act that eliminated controversial congressional district, District 6.

Congressional District 6 had been at the heart of federal case Phillips Callais et al. vs. Nancy Landry, which argued that the district was an unconstitutional gerrymander. The district was dissolved with Act 2, passed last legislative session, which replaced SB8 and eliminated one of the state's two Black-majority voting districts.

Following the passage of Act 2, signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry in May, plaintiffs conceded to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana that the legislation had "cured" the plaintiffs' reported injury and that they had "prevailed" and "achieved complete success on all claims." Callais has also asked the court to vacate the case and requested payment for attorney's fees, which the state says is further evidence that the case is done.

"So this case is over," the state writes in its response to the request to dismiss the case.

The state has also requested the court to dismiss the case as moot, and has also requested to vacate a permanent injunction and judgment that had been previously rendered as well as a scheduling order.