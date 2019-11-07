74°
Lung Cancer Awareness Month

By: WBRZ Staff

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Mary Bird Perkins is encouraging Louisiana residents to stay healthy by taking preventive measures against the disease.

Dr. Brad Vincent with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center sat down with WBRZ to discuss the importance of early detection and treatment. 

Dr. Vincent explained that detecting lung cancer in its earliest stages can save a life and the best time to catch the disease is before symptoms become apparent. 

Though lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths in the state, it is treatable.

Click here to learn more about lung cancer prevention and early detection.

