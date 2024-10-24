Latest Weather Blog
Lt. Governor, state Special Olympics officials honor athletes, families at Breakfast of Champions
BATON ROUGE — The Capitol Park Museum hosted the Special Olympics Breakfast of Champions on Thursday morning.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was at the event honoring Special Olympics athletes and their families.
Nungesser also spoke about his support and involvement with the Special Olympics and its athletes with intellectual disabilities and expressed how important he feels it is to support the organization.
“(The) Special Olympics is really important because of the environment we help to create in the community. We foster inclusive environments for our athletes so they feel a part of the community and the community accepts our athletes just like they would anyone else,” John Guzzardo, president and CEO of Special Olympics Louisiana, said.
Trending News
Turin, Italy, will host the Special Olympics Winter Games in March 2025, but the Louisiana branch of the organization hosts various events across the state. More information can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
-
'BRAVE Cave' fallout still happening, lawsuits stacking up
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
-
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7