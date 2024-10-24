Lt. Governor, state Special Olympics officials honor athletes, families at Breakfast of Champions

BATON ROUGE — The Capitol Park Museum hosted the Special Olympics Breakfast of Champions on Thursday morning.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was at the event honoring Special Olympics athletes and their families.

Nungesser also spoke about his support and involvement with the Special Olympics and its athletes with intellectual disabilities and expressed how important he feels it is to support the organization.

“(The) Special Olympics is really important because of the environment we help to create in the community. We foster inclusive environments for our athletes so they feel a part of the community and the community accepts our athletes just like they would anyone else,” John Guzzardo, president and CEO of Special Olympics Louisiana, said.

Turin, Italy, will host the Special Olympics Winter Games in March 2025, but the Louisiana branch of the organization hosts various events across the state. More information can be found here.