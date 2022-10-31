60°
LSUPD: reported aggravated assault at dining hall on campus

1 hour 25 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, October 31 2022 Oct 31, 2022 October 31, 2022 9:02 PM October 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Officers investigated an aggravated assault that took place outside of a dining hall on campus. 

According to LSU's alert system, the aggravated assault took place at the 459 Dining on the east side of campus. 

The alert, sent out shortly before 9 p.m., said officers believe there is no further threat to campus. 

LSUPD did not share any details about the assault and if anyone had been arrested. 

