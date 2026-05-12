LSUPD accuse student of making threats on CB radio

BATON ROUGE – LSU Police arrested a 21-year-old university student after they said he made threats over a CB radio about shooting people at LSU's campus and detonating ammonium nitrate at a facility at the Port of Baton Rouge.

Police charged Richard Bee of Mandeville with terrorizing after his arrest late Tuesday night.

According to investigators the Baton Rouge Police Department, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and others contacted LSUPD about the threats over a CB radio channel. They reported the person making the threats claimed to have two high-power rifles and special ammunition and said he was going to "do some things." The people who heard the CB calls said he was talking about guns, a shooting on LSU's campus, and sounded as if he was planning to detonate a fertilizer bomb at a facility which stores ammonium nitrate at the Port of Baton Rouge.

Authorities locked down the facility while LSU Police evacuated the LSU Union Square Parking Garage and LSU Barnes and Noble bookstore. Police said they searched the garage and found Bee wearing camouflage and surrounded by wires sitting on top of the complex, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators who interviewed Bee said he admitted he talked to people on CB radio about recent school shootings, told them he owned weapons, and that he discussed how he would respond if there were a shooter on the campus. He denied making any threatening statements.

LSU Police said Bee previously contacted them on Sept. 24 to ask about printing targets for firearm practice while in the LSU student union.

Police booked Bee into the parish jail on the above charges. No bond was listed as of Wednesday morning.

LSU initially sent out a mass alert that an armed robbery happened on the campus, but later said that was a glitch in the system.

“The system failed to update the subject line of the email and wrongly included information stating 'armed robbery,'” a campus spokesperson said late Tuesday night.