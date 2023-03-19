LSU women's basketball headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014 after beating Michigan 66-42

BATON ROUGE, LA - For the first time since 2014, LSU (30-2) women's basketball is heading to the Sweet 16 after a dominating win over Michigan 66-42 Sunday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU all-American Angel Reese with probably her best game of the season with 25 points and 24 rebounds, 14 coming on the offensive end.

Reese, who posted the second 20/20 game in the program’s NCAA Tournament history, also had six blocked shots and increased her NCAA-leading free throw stats with a 9-for-11 performance. Her 24 rebounds was a program record for a postseason game, bettering Sylvia Fowles’ 20 rebounds and 24 points in the 2008 Women’s Final Four.

In its 29th NCAA Tournament appearance, third-seeded LSU (30-2) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 14th time. LSU will face No. 2-seed Utah on Friday, March 24, in Greenville, S.C.

Game time and network television assignments for the regional semifinals will be announced Monday.

After falling in the NCAA second round to conclude her first season at LSU in 2021-22, LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey guided the Tigers to the next stage of the NCAA tournament in her 800th college basketball game.

Alongside Reese, LSU guard Alexis Morris scored 11 points while forward LaDazhia Williams added a double double of her own with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Carson had three three-pointers during an 11-0 second-quarter run that distanced the Tigers from Michigan.

Michigan (23-10) was led by guard Laila Phelia, who had 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting including three three-pointers. The Wolverines were held to season lows for scoring, including seven points in the first quarter, 15 points in the first half and 42 in the game.