LSU women's basketball goes on road and dominates Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU women's basketball team made the most of their eight-day break.

The No. 13 Tigers swarmed Texas A&M in College Station Monday night, cruising to an 81-58 win.

In LSU's first game since February 11 against Alabama, they only allowed 14 first-half points and held the Aggies to just four points in the second quarter.

Aneesah Morrow led the charge for the Tigers with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Flau'jae Johnson added 20 points and six assists.

LSU is now 22-4 overall and 9-3 in SEC play. They host Auburn on Thursday at 8 p.m.

