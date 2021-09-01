84°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU will hold make-up classes after Hurricane Ida closure
BATON ROUGE - LSU will hold several additional days of classes to make up for classes canceled because of Hurricane Ida.
The university said five make-up days will be necessary to ensure Louisiana reaches its minimum required number of class days. Those are scheduled for Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, and Oct. 30.
Trending News
You can read the full message from the university here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
People rush for groceries as stores open after Ida
-
Some parts of Livingston could go without power for 2 to 3...
-
In search of fuel, drivers remove barricades at local gas station
-
Interview: Demco rep provides update on power restoration efforts
-
Easing the difficulty of locating open gas stations in Baton Rouge