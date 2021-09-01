LSU will hold make-up classes after Hurricane Ida closure

BATON ROUGE - LSU will hold several additional days of classes to make up for classes canceled because of Hurricane Ida.

The university said five make-up days will be necessary to ensure Louisiana reaches its minimum required number of class days. Those are scheduled for Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, and Oct. 30.

