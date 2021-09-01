84°
LSU will hold make-up classes after Hurricane Ida closure

57 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, September 01 2021 Sep 1, 2021 September 01, 2021 4:58 PM September 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU will hold several additional days of classes to make up for classes canceled because of Hurricane Ida. 

The university said five make-up days will be necessary to ensure Louisiana reaches its minimum required number of class days. Those are scheduled for Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, and Oct. 30. 

You can read the full message from the university here.

