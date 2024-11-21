51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels partners with Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana to teach about seizures

1 hour 15 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, November 21 2024 Nov 21, 2024 November 21, 2024 10:44 PM November 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels partnered with Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana to help people in the area learn more about seizures and how to help those impacted by epilepsy Thursday.

Daniels and LSU hosted the seizure first aid and safety training inside of Tiger Stadium. His mother founded Angels of Epilepsy, a non-profit advocating for people with epilepsy after battling the disorder herself.

Trending News

Both hope to use their platform to educate the public.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days