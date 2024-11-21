51°
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels partners with Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana to teach about seizures
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels partnered with Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana to help people in the area learn more about seizures and how to help those impacted by epilepsy Thursday.
Daniels and LSU hosted the seizure first aid and safety training inside of Tiger Stadium. His mother founded Angels of Epilepsy, a non-profit advocating for people with epilepsy after battling the disorder herself.
Both hope to use their platform to educate the public.
