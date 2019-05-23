LSU to hold Memorial Day event May 30

BATON ROUGE - LSU will honor its former students, faculty and staff, and all veterans who have given their lives during a May 30 ceremony.

The LSU Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at noon on the Parade Ground at the LSU War Memorial. According to the university, the event will include a wreath-laying ceremony, "Taps," and a moment of silence. The ceremony is open to the public.

A luncheon will follow. Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Col. Joey Strickland will be the keynote speaker.

The luncheon will be held at the Club at Union Square. The cost is $30 per person and reservations are required. To RSVP call the Cadets of the Ole War Skule at 225-578-0420, toll-free at 1-866-SALUTES, or email cadets@lsu.edu.