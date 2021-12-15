LSU Tigers wrap up early signing period with "quality over quantity"

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly may not have been in Baton Rouge very long, but he understands the importance of keeping Louisiana’s talent at home.

Kelly's first signing class leaned heavily on Louisiana players as the first-year LSU head coach signed 10 of 13 players from the Boot on the first day of the early signing period.

“I really like this class and it’s one that fills some immediate needs for us especially on the offensive line,” Kelly said. “Louisiana is so vital to our success as a program and we were able to bring the best players in our state to LSU.

“We want to recruit great players, but it’s also vital to our success to have high character young men in our program who value the great education LSU offers. We did that with this class. This is a group that will make LSU proud and lay the foundation for the championship program we are building.”

Coach Kelly still has to finalize his staff, including hiring offensive and defensive coordinators as well as rounding out the remainder of his assistants. That staff will have another two months to work the remainder of recruits before National Signing Day wraps up on February 2, 2022.

LSU is also expected to hit the transfer portal very hard as they look to refill the Tigers roster which has been depleted by both injury and defections.

LSU Football – Class of 2022 Early Signees

Jordan Allen CB 5-11 182 Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Bo Bordelon OL 6-5 269 Raceland, La. (Newman High School)

Will Campbell OL 6-6 286 Monroe, La. (Neville High School)

Nathan Dibert PK 5-11 195 Hartland, Mich. (Hartland High School)

Tygee Hill DT 6-2 283 New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr High School)

Walker Howard QB 6-1 183 Lafayette, La. (St. Thomas More High School)

Landon Ibieta WR 5-11 175 Mandeville, La. (Mandeville High School)

Emery Jones OL 6-4 330 Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic High School)

Mason Taylor TE 6-5 225 Plantation, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

DeMario Tolan LB 6-1 211 Orlando, Fla. (Dr. Phillips High School)

Laterrance Welch CB 6-1 178 Lafayette, La. (Acadiana High School)

Fitzgerald West Jr. OL 6-2 314 Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Quency Wiggins DE 6-5 265 Baton Rouge, La. (Madison Prep)