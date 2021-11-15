73°
LSU-Texas A&M will kick off at night in Tiger Stadium

Monday, November 15 2021
BATON ROUGE - LSU's last game of the 2021 regular season will kick off at night in Death Valley.

The Tigers will take on Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.

