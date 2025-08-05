LSU supports former players with 'Geaux Streauxs' billboards

HOUSTON - LSU is showing support for two of its former baseball stars who will play for the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Infielder Alex Bregman and pitcher Will Harris are a part of this season's American League Championship team who are facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The two are featured on four "Geaux Streauxs" billboards throughout Houston.

According to LSUSports.net, those four billboards can be found at the following locations:

• Interstate 45 South & FM 519 – Clear Lake/Friendswood area

• Interstate 10 East & Garth – Baytown area

• Highway 225 East & Shaver – East Houston/Pasadena area

The Astros play the Dodgers on the road in Game 1 Tuesday night.