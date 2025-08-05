77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU supports former players with 'Geaux Streauxs' billboards

7 years 9 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 24 2017 Oct 24, 2017 October 24, 2017 7:04 AM October 24, 2017 in Sports
Source: LSU Baseball
By: Josh Jackson

HOUSTON - LSU is showing support for two of its former baseball stars who will play for the Houston Astros in the World Series. 

Infielder Alex Bregman and pitcher Will Harris are a part of this season's American League Championship team who are facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. 

The two are featured on four "Geaux Streauxs" billboards throughout Houston. 

According to LSUSports.net, those four billboards can be found at the following locations: 

• Interstate 45 South & FM 519 – Clear Lake/Friendswood area

• Interstate 10 East & Garth – Baytown area

• Highway 225 East & Shaver – East Houston/Pasadena area

Trending News

The Astros play the Dodgers on the road in Game 1 Tuesday night. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days