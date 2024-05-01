More than a dozen arrests made at pro-Palestine protestor encampment on Tulane campus

NEW ORLEANS - Fourteen arrests were made after police moved in on a protestor encampment on Tulane campus early Wednesday morning in an attempt to disperse a pro-Palestine crowd.

WWL-TV reports that more than 100 officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State police, and campus police moved in on the encampment, reportedly without warning.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the department's police monitor was on the scene to observe law enforcement, and that if any excessive force was used, it would have been caught on camera. However, a WWL-TV reported allegedly saw some protestors being "dragged away."

"They vastly overwhelmed the protesters," said Serena Sojic-Borne, a Tulane alum and an organizer. "They began to line up on St. Charles Avenue, blocking both sides of the neutral ground. Protesters were never given a dispersal order... We were on public property, so we had no idea where to go."

Sojic-Borne said the group would pressure the jail to release the arrested protesters and demand that Tulane divests from Israel.