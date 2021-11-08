LSU student who accused state trooper of sexual misconduct interviewed by out-of-state investigators

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement in Mississippi traveled to Louisiana recently to interview an LSU band member who alleged misconduct by a longtime state trooper while LSU was playing a football game at Mississippi State.

The student's lawyer, Sherman Mack, said authorities were planning to interview other witnesses before turning the case over to prosecutors.

"I think a line was crossed, and my client is hoping this doesn't get swept under the rug," Mack said.

The teen alleges after the game, the trooper supplied band members with alcohol and touched her inappropriately.

Mack's client reported the inappropriate behavior to her band director. That's when LSU opened a Title IX investigation into the matter. LSU then notified Louisiana State Police.

Colonel Lamar Davis said the trooper involved was placed on leave as an administrative investigation began. State Police do not have jurisdiction over any criminal matters pertaining to this case, because the allegation of inappropriate behavior occurred in Meridian, Mississippi at a hotel.

"It's my understanding that the Meridian Police Department will be conducting interviews with other people who may have been in the vicinity and will forward it to the district attorney's office," Mack said.

Last month, Davis told WBRZ that if any allegations are substantiated his agency would take swift action.

"When we are notified of those incidents we will use the law and policy as intended," Davis said. "To make sure we correct it first of all, and if there's a need to remove those individuals from our agency, we will remove them."

Mack said his client wants to see the trooper held accountable through either discipline or criminal charges.

"To get her life back, to get through the holidays, to get through her college education with this not holding her back or impeding her progress," Mack said. "She is a bright student, and comes from a fine family. She wants to get this behind her and move on with her life."

State Police confirmed to WBRZ that an administrative investigation is ongoing and the trooper remains on leave.