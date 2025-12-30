LSU student to reign over New Orleans' Zulu parade

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has been named the queen of a famous New Orleans Mardi Gras krewe.

Kailyn Lilly Rainey is the Queen Zulu 2019 for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

"To the girls of New Orleans, don't let what you've been through, determine where you are going and don't let anyone try to stop you from achieving your dreams," Kailyn said. "You can do anything. I never would have thought in a million years that I would be crowned Queen Zulu at only 19 years old.”

Along with studying finance at LSU, Kailyn is an active member in the university's chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants. She plans to get a master’s degree in Business Administration and possibly attend law school after her graduation, according to a release from the Zulu organization.

Kailyn will reign alongside her grandfather George V. Rainey, who was named King Zulu 2019.

In the release, Kailyn thanked the organization as well as her grandfather for giving her an "experience of a lifetime."

The Zulu parade is set to roll March 5 at 8 a.m. This year's theme is 'Zulu Celebrates Fantasy and Adventure.'

