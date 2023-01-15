55°
LSU student on life support in hospital after being hit while standing in middle of Burbank Drive

Sunday, January 15 2023
Source: WBRZ, Tiger TV
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore was reportedly struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank Drive overnight.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. 

For unknown reasons, the student was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit by the vehicle, deputies say. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Friends at the hospital identified the woman as LSU sophomore and Alpha Phi member Madison Brooks, 19, of Covington. They say Brooks is now on life support, according to reports from LSU's Tiger TV.

Deputies don't believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

