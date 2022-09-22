LSU student laid to rest as her murder remains under investigation

PRARIEVILLE- People exchanged hugs Wednesday afternoon outside of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church as Allie Rice was taken to her final resting place at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery.

The funeral for the 21-year-old LSU marketing senior was packed. The parking lot full of friends and family, including her work family.

The restaurant where she worked, The Shed, was closed all morning allowing workers to say their goodbyes.

"We do spend so much time with everyone here, we lost a family member today," Luke Forstmann, owner of The Shed, said.

In an emotional interview last week, her boss said they lost a sister and a daughter.

"She was just such an amazing girl, with so much ahead of her," Forstmann said.

A makeshift memorial remains where Rice was found, shot to death last week on Government Street. Friends, and family members stopped by in recent days, leaving flowers and stuffed animals in her memory. Her family says they'll never forget her kind smile, and bubbly personality.

"Beautiful. Had everything in the world going for her. Made friends very easily. Everyone who knew her, loved her. She was one of a kind," Allie's dad, Paul Rice, said.

Who shot Rice remains under investigation. District Attorney Hillar Moore says it is all hands on deck to catch the killer.

"This appears to be a totally isolated random type act," Moore said.

Until an arrest is made, all Rice's family can do was say goodbye and hope for any update on the investigation.