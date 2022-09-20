Latest Weather Blog
Restaurant offering $10K reward for arrest in LSU student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her killer's capture.
Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ on Tuesday that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to a conviction in Rice's killing.
Rice, 21, was shot to death last week while she was sitting in her car at a railroad crossing on Government Street. Surveillance audio and witness accounts suggested someone fired roughly a dozen shots into the car while it was stopped by a passing train.
Though she was found shot to death early Friday morning, police have not identified a suspect in her murder as of Tuesday, and the motive for the killing is still a mystery.
Family and friends plan to hold funeral services for Rice this week. The Shed announced on Facebook that it plans to open late Wednesday so its staff can attend Rice's funeral.
