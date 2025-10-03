LSU student gives away cash to strangers in city-wide scavenger hunt

BATON ROUGE - What would you do for a hundred bucks, drive an hour, and run around a city? It's something many are doing after a social media account started promising cash to those willing to hunt for it.

While most college students hold on to every penny they can get, LSU marketing major Dylan Garcia is giving away cash to strangers. The only catch is that they have to be willing to search for it.

Garcia, putting the marketing degree to work, started the Instagram page @caststashbr after seeing a similar page in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. He tapes cash to a piece of silver tape and sticks it onto different places around Baton Rouge, and then Garcia posts a picture online of the clue location.

"People come running up immediately," Garcia said. "Get here if you're close to it, and you can get the money."

The social media page has grown in success since he started it a month ago, with 18.1 thousand followers and counting. He says it started with a couple of friends pitching in money, and it's grown to the point where other people are offering money.

The posts often include sponsorships and branding from Baton Rouge businesses, and followers of those businesses can get hints at the next location.

"The thrill I got from someone getting that money and feeling like I did something good made it a lot bigger than just me," Garcia said. "There's just not another account giving out a local engaged audience like that."

Friday, WBRZ tagged along for one of the giveaways at Alex Box Stadium, and within two and a half minutes, a white car pulled up. Two college students jumped out of the vehicle and sprinted to the tiger statue outside the ball field. The prize was stuck right inside its mouth.

LSU students Addison Moran and Catie Rouse were the first to show up and claim the cash.

"It's awesome," Moran said. "It's a great start to the weekend."

The roommates insisted they would spend their earnings wisely on groceries, or maybe it would cover a girls' night out.

The pair had been following the account and waiting for their chance to strike.

"We both don't have class until later today, and I was like, oh my gosh, he posted," Rouse said. "I said this is my time."

Others weren't so lucky, like Jremiah Bracken, a Southern University student who says he caught the clue early, but ended up at another part of campus searching for the clue.

"I came from Hammond, and I drove all the way here to get it," Bracken said. "We saw it yesterday, but I thought it was going to be at the habitat. I'm not giving up. I'm going to come back for the next one."

Garcia doesn't plan on stopping either. He says the plan is to take @cashstashbr on the road to New Orleans and other Louisiana cities.

"I want to do a lot more, like giving food out to people or helping Baton Rouge in general," Garcia said. "I know times are rough for everybody."