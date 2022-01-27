LSU student arrested, facing felony charge for using 'anonymous' Yik Yak app to warn of campus shooter

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student is facing a felony charge after using a message board app to warn students of a soon-to-come active shooter on campus.

Dominic Elick Moore, 18, posted "there's about be an active shooter in the 459 at 6:30" to Yik Yak on Monday. The "459" is a dining hall on LSU's campus.

Yik Yak is an app designed for people to create and view discussion threads within a five-mile radius, anonymously. The author-less social media platform has led to students getting into legal trouble all across the country.

LSUPD was made aware of the alarming post Monday evening and officers were able to track down the phone number associated with the account.

The person who the phone number belonged to told authorities that he let a friend, Dominic Moore, use his phone number to activate Moore's Yik Yak account as Moore had previously been banned from Yik Yak using his own phone number.

Officials were able to confirm the alibi provided and connect Moore to the 459 dining hall during the timeframe using recorded video surveillance and LSU ID card swipes to enter the building.

Investigators were also able to confirm with Yik Yak that Moore's phone number was previously banned from Yik Yak for a similar post.

Moore has been arrested and faces one count of terrorizing, which is a felony charge.

LSUPD sent out a text after the incident occurred, assuring the community that the situation was under control and not to be alarmed.

WBRZ reached out to LSU officials on Moore's enrollment status following the arrest. The response can be found below.

"Due to student privacy rights, I cannot comment on potential disciplinary action for an individual but Code of Conduct violations are handled by Student Advocacy and Accountability. The disciplinary process is outlined in the student code," Media Relations Director, Ernie Ballard said.