LSU student, 19, struck & killed while crossing street near Tigerland overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly crash crash near LSU's campus Tuesday night.
BRPD says Sarah James, 19, was struck by an SUV as she tried to cross the street in the 4400 block of Nicholson Drive around 11:39 p.m. Tuesday. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.
An LSU spokesperson confirmed James was a student at the university.
It's not believed the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
