Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU student, 19, struck & killed while crossing street near Tigerland overnight

2 hours 56 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 11:17 AM July 17, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly crash crash near LSU's campus Tuesday night.

BRPD says Sarah James, 19, was struck by an SUV as she tried to cross the street in the 4400 block of Nicholson Drive around 11:39 p.m. Tuesday. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed James was a student at the university. 

It's not believed the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days