LSU softball trainer continues to defy the odds

BATON ROUGE - Student trainer Dakota Loosemore helps out on the LSU softball team in any way the team allows. Whether it is helping tape and stretch players, shag balls at practice, or making sure head coach Beth Torina is drinking enough water, Loosemore is known as one of the hardest workers on the team.

"My parents never told me you're different. You can't do these things. It was always go try it. If you can you can. If you can't you can't. That's how I grew up adapting," said Loosemore.

That mindset of adapting to his situation is something that Dakota has had to do his entire life. He has a condition called right side hemiparesis which he has dealt with since birth.

"This leads to me not being able to use my right arm at all. I use it to stabilize things," said Loosemore. "I use it to grab things, but other than that, I don't do the main functions so everything I do is one handed."