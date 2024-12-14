LSU softball to host Florida in SEC series on Friday

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will play a three-game SEC series for the next two days starting Friday at Tiger Park against the Florida Gators.



The Tigers and Gators will start off the series with a double header on Friday, the first game scheduled for 4 p.m. and the second for 6:30 p.m. or 30 minutes after the end of the first game.



The first 500 fans to arrive on Friday will receive LSU softball knit gloves and on Saturday the first 750 fans will get LSU softball foam bunny ears for Easter weekend.



Saturday’s game, the last of the series, is set for 11 a.m. and will be televised live on ESPN2 with Mark Neely and Michelle Smith. A stream of the game will be online through WatchESPN and the WatchESPN app.



Both games on Friday will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard.



107.3 FM will also carry all three games.



The Tigers are going into the series with a 2-0 win over Nicholl’s from Tuesday’s game.



