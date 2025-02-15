LSU softball picks up two wins to improve to 7-0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team won two more games Friday to move to 7-0 this season.

The Tigers only allowed two runs in their five wins last week and only allowed one run Friday en route to two more victories.

No. 7 LSU 6, UT-Arlington 0

LSU's Tatum Clopton tossed a complete game shutout, striking out ten.

No. 7 LSU 7, No. 22 Northwestern 1

Jayden Heavener threw another complete game, striking out 12 and allowing just one run.

LSU has two more games on Saturday, starting with Northwestern at 2 p.m.