66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball picks up two wins to improve to 7-0

2 hours 47 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2025 Feb 14, 2025 February 14, 2025 10:43 PM February 14, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team won two more games Friday to move to 7-0 this season.

The Tigers only allowed two runs in their five wins last week and only allowed one run Friday en route to two more victories.

No. 7 LSU 6, UT-Arlington 0

LSU's Tatum Clopton tossed a complete game shutout, striking out ten.

No. 7 LSU 7, No. 22 Northwestern 1

Jayden Heavener threw another complete game, striking out 12 and allowing just one run.

LSU has two more games on Saturday, starting with Northwestern at 2 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days