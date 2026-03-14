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Southern women's basketball wins second straight SWAC Championship
ATLANTA, Ga. - For the second straight year, Southern women's basketball are SWAC champions. The Lady Jags defeated Alabama State 73-56 to claim the SWAC title and earn an NCAA Tournament berth.
Four Lady Jags scored in double figures, with Zaria Hurston leading the team with 13 points. Southern scored nearly half of their points in the paint.
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Last year's Lady Jags won a game during the NCAA Tournament last year, becoming the first SWAC program to do so.
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