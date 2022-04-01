57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball falls to No. 8 Kentucky in game one 5-3

2 hours 16 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, April 01 2022 Apr 1, 2022 April 01, 2022 8:54 PM April 01, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team had a 3-1 lead, but the Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth, and one in the seventh, to give them a 5-3 win in game one. The Tigers fall to 22-13, and 3-4 in conference play.

Shelbi Sunseri led the Tigers offensively, hitting a home run in the fourth. She also pitched five innings, giving up four runs with two strikeouts. 

Trending News

LSU will look to bounce back tomorrow in their "Teal Game," promoting awareness of ovarian cancer. The first pitch is at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days