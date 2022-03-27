LSU softball falls to no. 8 Arkansas 8-7 in game 1

FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU softball team losses to Arkansas in game 1 of their series 8 to 7. The Tigers hit three home runs in the game, including two by Shelbi Sunseri.

A critical play came in the game in the 5th, when the game was tied at 5, and Arkansas had the bases load. Razorbacks catcher Taylor Ellsworth hit a grounder to 3rd but Georgia Clark couldn't make the catch at 1st, allowing 2 runs to score and was ultimately was the deciding factor of the game.

LSU will be back in action tomorrow at 12pm on ESPN2.