LSU softball eliminated from Minnesota Super Regional

MINNEAPOLIS - For a second straight season Beth Torina's club fell short of their ultimate destination, the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. 10th-ranked LSU dropped Saturday's elimination game to No. 12 Minnesota, 3-0 in game two of the Super Regional in Minneapolis.

The Tigers now wrap up their season with an overall record of 43-19 on the year. With the win, Minnesota advances to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

Since 2012 LSU had 19 total wins when facing elimination. That number was the highest in the country, (5 more than any other program). Unfortunately the offense was stymied by Gophers starting pitcher Amber Fiser. Minnesota's ace in the circle fired a complete game shutout only allowing three hits and improved her overall record to 31-7 this season.

LSU's middle part of the lineup struggled throughout regional and super regional play. Senior Amanda Sanchez who led the team in batting average during the regular season only managed to go 2-for-21 during the NCAA postseason.

This afternoon the game was scoreless until Allie Arneson broke the deadlock with a solo-bomb in the fifth. Maribeth Gorsuch was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits, and finishing with five strikeouts in the 6.2 innings pitched.

Torina's Thoughts

Opening statement…

“Congratulations to Minnesota. They played a great game, a great series. Their pitcher, Amber Fiser, is one of the best out there. I am really proud of what we have in this program. I know it didn’t go how we wanted it to go, but I think there’s a bigger picture. We have six seniors who have multiple College World Series appearances, which is awesome. The standards that we set for this program is something that I am really proud of. Even more than that, I am proud of the people that we are producing from this program. I am so proud of these six seniors. They are smart, they are funny, they are enjoyable and they serve the community. They are leaving Baton Rouge better than how they found it. We have a thing where we try to be Tigers for life and I know they these girls will represent us at the highest level. I’m proud to coach this team and I’m proud to be the head coach of this program. I know that LSU will continue to be on this stage for many years to come with the types of players we have in this program.”

On adjustments made against Minnesota’s pitcher Amber Fiser...

“She was better on day two than day one, which is unusual. Usually you’re able to get to them a little bit more on day two, but we got to her on day one. I thought she was sharper today. She was on a mission and she’s talented. You’re going to have to get a couple of breaks and we couldn’t get one. We didn’t create one, but we also couldn’t get one.”

On Maribeth Gorsuch’s performance…

“I thought she did a great job, excellent job. She stepped up her performance for us. She has done that in some huge spots this year. I don’t think it was a complete year the way she wanted it to be, but she never wavered and put up a huge performance today just like last weekend.”