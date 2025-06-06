81°
LSU softball earns #10 national seed for NCAA championships, will start at home in regional

9 years 3 weeks 19 hours ago Sunday, May 15 2016 May 15, 2016 May 15, 2016 11:07 PM May 15, 2016 in LSU Sports
By: Chris Price

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will begin the NCAA tournament at home, as the Tigers earned the #10 national seed and the right to host a regional this weekend. 

The Tigers will start their tournament against Long Island - Brooklyn on Friday, but the Tigers will also welcome Arizona State and McNeese State to Tiger Park this weekend. 

The winner of the Baton Rouge regional will face the winner of the James Madison regional as the Dukes earned the #7 national seed. 

LSU has won 15 of its last 17 games including a run to the SEC tournament finals. 

