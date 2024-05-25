79°
LSU Softball drops game two to Stanford, 3-0 in Super Regional

Saturday, May 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

STANFORD, CA - LSU Softball dropped their second game to Stanford 3-0.

It was quite the opposite performance than they had in the first game where they run ruled the Cardinals 11-1.

LSU did not get their first hit of the game until Ali Newland doubled in the bottom of the fifth inning.

However, no one was able to drive in a run against Stanford's ace, NiJaree Canady. Canady struck out nine Tiger batters.

The Cardinals for a game three that will be Sunday at 8:30 pm CT. The game is expected to be broadcasted on ESPN2.

