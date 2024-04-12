60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Softball drops game one to Auburn, 3-2

1 hour 24 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2024 Apr 12, 2024 April 12, 2024 9:22 PM April 12, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball fell to unranked Auburn in game one of their series Friday night 3-2.

In the third inning, Auburn had runners on second and third when Nelia Peralta grounded to Taylor Pleasants and she could not get an out at second, and Karli Petty could not save the runner coming home.

In the next inning, Karli Petty stepped up to bat with a runner on second base and she hit a home run to right field.

That home run gave LSU a 2-1 lead.

However, in the seventh inning, the game was tied 2-2 when Icess Tresvik grounded to Maddox McKee at third base, but she made a fielding errors that allowed another run to score.

Trending News

LSU fell 3-2 to Auburn and will be back for game two on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days