LSU Softball defeats Southeastern in extra innings

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE- No. 6 LSU Softball defeated the Southeastern Lions 7-5 in extra innings Wednesday night at Tiger Park.

The Lions maintained the lead for most of the game after going up 4-0 in the fourth inning after a three run home run in the third from Maria Detillier and a solo home run from Cam Goodman in the fourth.

LSU plates two runs in the fifth innings from a solo home run from Taylor Pleasants and a RBI single from Karli Petty.

The game was tied 4-4 by the end of the seventh inning, so for the third time in a row, LSU headed into extra innings, this time with the Lions.

Southeastern plates one in the top of the eighth from an RBI double, but it was LSU's Karli Petty that stole the show.

Petty hit a three run home run to left center field in the bottom of the eighth to win the game for LSU.

The Tigers ended Southeastern's 10 game winnings streak and now look to hosting Auburn for a weekend series beginning Friday.