LSU Softball defeats Auburn 2-0 courtesy of a Kelley Lynch no-hitter

Saturday, April 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball defeated Auburn on Saturday in the second game of their series 2-0 thanks to a Kelley Lynch no-hitter.

Lynch, a transfer pitcher from Washington, threw all seven innings allowing no hits, no runs, three walks and struck out nine batters.

LSU's runs came off of a McKenzie Redoutey two-run home run to center field in the third inning.

The series is now tied 1-1 and LSU and Auburn will play in the rubber match on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

