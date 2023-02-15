LSU slugger Cade Beloso moves wedding back to be a part of upcoming season

LSU slugger Cade Beloso didn't have the start to his senior season that he would've liked.

In fact, it's hard to imagine it starting off any worse as he tore his ACL in the pregame huddle of the 2022 season opener.

Beloso didn't let that setback keep him away from his chance at a second senior season as he's worked hard to be ready for when his team needs him this year.

"I mean, it was a no brainer for me, (to come back one more year) you know, that's not how I want to end my LSU career, you know, being out for the whole year. It's definitely not what I had envisioned for my senior year to go," Beloso said as he prepared to start another season at LSU.

Now with a second chance at his senior season Beloso isn't sure how or when he'll fit into the line-up, but he's also not worrying about that right now. "I'm going to be ready when eve my name gets called upon," Beloso added, "whether that's opening day, whether that's in April, whether that's in the postseason. You know, I'll be ready, until then I'll do whatever the team needs."

Beloso is working out at first base but also expected to be in the mix as a designated hitter. For him though it's about trying to be in the moment and be available to his teammates as a leader and veteran who knows the ropes.

"I think that's one of the things I take pride in, especially, you know, just teaching the young guys like the proper way to do things you know, how to be a good dude, how to be a good teammate how to do things the right way, you know, in terms of working hard."

It would appear that Beloso has found his teammate in life and picked the right person. Scheduled to be married in the Spring, Beloso and his fiance' decided to push back their wedding day so that Cade could focus on baseball.

"Yeah, we chose a new date," Beloso chuckled when asked by reporters. As for how that conversation went, Beloso said it was much easier than you might think. "She knew it was coming, she wasn't going to try to persuade me not to come back. You know, she was even the one that came forth and said first, she's like, 'You can't end your career like this. You know, you've worked too hard. You know, that's not the way things are supposed to go.'"

So now there's a wedding in November and a date in Omaha in mid-July on everyone's schedule.