LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE - After beating Ole Miss, moving up in the AP poll during a bye-week and upsetting Alabama at home, LSU is ranked No. 7

LSU was ranked No. 10 before the win against Alabama and jumped three spots.

After a win over Tulsa, 8-1 Tulane also jumped two spots to No. 17.