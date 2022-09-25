LSU shuts out New Mexico 38-0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers get their 3rd straight win, shutting out New Mexico 38-0. The Tigers defense was dominant all night, only giving up 88 total yards of offense.

Offensively, quarterback Jayden Daniels was effective in the first half, throwing for 279 yards, getting the ball out quick and on time. Daniels though did not play in the second half after spraining his back. Coach Kelly said Daniels was cleared and should play next week vs. Auburn.

The LSU receiving core had their best game lead by Malik Nabers 6 catches for 65 yards, and Jack Bech 6 catches for 43 yards.

Freshmen Harold Perkins got his first start at linebacker for the Tigers, and lead the team with 8 tackles tonight.

LSU will now go on the road to face Auburn next Saturday at 6:30.