Latest Weather Blog
LSU shuts out New Mexico 38-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers get their 3rd straight win, shutting out New Mexico 38-0. The Tigers defense was dominant all night, only giving up 88 total yards of offense.
Offensively, quarterback Jayden Daniels was effective in the first half, throwing for 279 yards, getting the ball out quick and on time. Daniels though did not play in the second half after spraining his back. Coach Kelly said Daniels was cleared and should play next week vs. Auburn.
The LSU receiving core had their best game lead by Malik Nabers 6 catches for 65 yards, and Jack Bech 6 catches for 43 yards.
Freshmen Harold Perkins got his first start at linebacker for the Tigers, and lead the team with 8 tackles tonight.
LSU will now go on the road to face Auburn next Saturday at 6:30.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
-
McKinley High's homecoming game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between teams
-
EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates
-
City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report