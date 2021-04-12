LSU Shreveport med school administrators accused of sexual harassment, bullying

SHREVEPORT - Employees of the LSU medical school in Shreveport filed complaints with the federal government about Chancellor Dr. Ghali E. Ghali and other senior leadership members for sexual harassment, gender discrimination and retaliatory actions.

The complaints, which were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by four employees, also had been filed weeks ago with the LSU System’s Title IX office.

According to The Advocate, 16 medical students reported sexual harassment by an administrative faculty member. F. Scott Kennedy, former dean of admissions, was accused of making female students and applicants write book reports on pornographic stories.

Kennedy was also accused of taking students out for wine, making derogatory comments on female students' appearances and taking pictures of young women, according to complaints.

Associate Professor Dr. Jennifer Woerner said students came to her with other complaints about senior administration, including offensive jokes, bullying, comments about Jews and Nazis, and photoshopped pictures meant to humiliate a gay faculty member.

Woerner said she was demoted after she brought up these issues and had an investigation launched against her by the school based on a complaint filed by the current dean of admissions. She was never told what the complaint was.

Ernie Ballard, the spokesman for LSU, said the school system had no information on the complaints. The head of the Shreveport medical school, Lisa Babin, has not publicly addressed the complaints as of Monday afternoon.