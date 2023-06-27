LSU shatters CWS Jell-O Shot Challenge record with 68,888

OMAHA, Neb. - LSU is bringing a NCAA Trophy back home to Baton Rouge, but leaving a record in Omaha - 68,888 Jell-O shots bought during the 2023 College World Series.

When Tiger fans showed up to Omaha, they were determined to break the previous record of 18,777 set by Ole Miss. It took LSU fans less than a weekend to break it.

Familiar faces Todd Graves and Gordan McKernan helped out the Tigers for Rocco's Jell-O Shot Challenge, buying 6,000 and 8,888 respectively.

It is unclear if a golden Jell-O shot trophy will be headed home with the Tigers, but fans stay hopeful.