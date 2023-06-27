80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU shatters CWS Jell-O Shot Challenge record with 68,888

1 hour 42 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, June 26 2023 Jun 26, 2023 June 26, 2023 11:29 PM June 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

OMAHA, Neb. - LSU is bringing a NCAA Trophy back home to Baton Rouge, but leaving a record in Omaha - 68,888 Jell-O shots bought during the 2023 College World Series. 

When Tiger fans showed up to Omaha, they were determined to break the previous record of 18,777 set by Ole Miss. It took LSU fans less than a weekend to break it. 

Familiar faces Todd Graves and Gordan McKernan helped out the Tigers for Rocco's Jell-O Shot Challenge, buying 6,000 and 8,888 respectively. 

Trending News

It is unclear if a golden Jell-O shot trophy will be headed home with the Tigers, but fans stay hopeful. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days