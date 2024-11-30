LSU set to finish regular season with home matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE— LSU will host Oklahoma in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Night for its regular season finale. The Tigers are coming off a 24-17 victory at home over Vanderbilt last Saturday.

Saturday’s game with the Sooners will mark their first visit to Tiger Stadium and it will be just the fourth all-time meeting between two of college football’s winningest programs. LSU is 2-1 against Oklahoma, beating the Sooners 21-14 in the 2003 BCS National Championship Game in New Orleans and 63-28 in the 2019 CFP Semifinals. The Sooners are coming off a 24-3 win over No. 7 Alabama in Norman.

Oklahoma is led by quarterback Jackson Arnold, who has tallied 1,311 yards passing and 12 touchdowns this season. He’s also recorded 369 yards rushing, which ranks second on the team, with three rushing scores.

LSU will honor its senior class with a pregame ceremony, featuring 21 seniors that will be suiting up for the final time in Death Valley.

Saturday night will put a bow on Tiger Stadium’s 100th football season. Dating back to November of 2021, LSU has won 16 of its last 17 night games in Tiger Stadium. The only loss during that span came to Alabama this season.

The Tigers and Sooners kick off at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.