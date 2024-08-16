LSU's summer graduation ceremony the largest in school's history; beats previous year's record

BATON ROUGE – LSU's summer commencement ceremony on Friday was the largest in the school's history, the university said.

LSU awarded 1,061 degrees to graduates, beating a previous record of 1,037 set during the summer 2023 commencement.

According to LSU, 26 students graduated with honors. The graduating class also represents 41 Louisiana parishes, 47 states and 36 countries. Women comprise nearly 60 percent of the class, and men comprise about 40 percent.

The youngest graduate is 19, while the oldest is 69 years old, the university said.

“No matter if you live in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Los Angeles or London, we need you to go out with great pride in all that you accomplish. We know that with an LSU education, your preparation matches the challenges ahead,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said.

Graduates walked across the stage the same day thousands of new students arrived on campus.