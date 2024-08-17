LSU students to begin moving onto campus today

BATON ROUGE - Almost 7,000 new LSU students will be moving into campus starting today.

Starting Friday morning, 6,700 new students will spend three days moving onto campus. New students will start their move-in at the staging area at Levee Lot 412 on River Road. From there, they'll receive further directions, their building hang tag, and bottles of water before driving onto campus.

Campus traffic patterns will be impacted by move-in routes, including portions of Aster Street, South Stadium Drive, and South Campus Drive running contraflow. More information on traffic patterns can be found here.

Returning students will be move in from Aug. 22 to 24.