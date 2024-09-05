LSU's student newspaper to transition from daily to weekly circulation

BATON ROUGE – The Daily Reville, LSU's student run five-day newspaper, will transition to weekly circulation and longer news articles, university officials announced on Thursday.

Starting in January, The Daily Reville will become a 32-page weekly newspaper with a heavier online presence on LSUNow.com. The online publication will have a larger staff, more online video and expanded social media presence for LSU Student Media.

Jerry Ceppos, the dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication, said that the decision is a "bold new direction."

"This forward-thinking group understands that students get most of their news from the web — and understands that print revenues are declining sharply. The Manship School of Mass Communication is proud to stand with these student leaders as they develop new approaches to serving LSU readers," Ceppos said.

Quint Forgey, The Daily Reville editor-in-chief, said that the decision was a tough one, but one that was essential for the publication's future.

"These past few weeks of decision-making have been trying ones, but student leaders took matters into their own hands and demonstrated an ability to make tough choices governed by practicality and an optimism for the future of Student Media. I am unbelievably proud to work alongside them," Forgey said.

University officials say that with the decision, The Manship School of Mass Communication will provide more resources to help the transition in emphasizing digital publication.

Forgey, LSUNow.com editor-in-cheif Carrie Henderson and Tiger TV station manager Jeremy Krail merged their news teams back in August 2016 to improve newsroom work flow and better serve their students with coverage.