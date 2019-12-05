56°
LSU's SEC Championship hype video is here, and it's wild

December 05, 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - We're just days away from the Tigers and Bulldogs kicking off in Atlanta to determine the SEC champion, and LSU Football has shared its latest hype video to get you psyched up for the game. 

Check out the full video below, narrated by country music star Tim McGraw.

The SEC Championship kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

